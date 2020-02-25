The Coronavirus is impacting the Stock Market

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -If you keep up with the stock market you may have noticed a big drop today!
Edward Jones financial adviser Terry Luce said they haven’t seen a drop like this in about six months. The Dow tumbled nearly a thousand points in the first minute. Experts said a rise in Coronavirus cases outside china really rattled investors.
Luce explained why the virus is hurting manufacturers. He said, “if you’re trying to sell a product now they can’t move it from another country because they don’t want to transfer the virus to further out so it slows down the production and you’ll see that a lot in China their showing a lot of the factories have shut down.”
Luce said long-term investors should stay calm, because the economy remains strong.
