Colder air back for Wednesday, along with some snow showers

A few showers and/or light drizzle possible this evening. We are watching for scattered snow showers in our northern counties early Wednesday morning. Right now these snow showers do not look to bring much of a travel impact. We could see a quick dusting on grassy surfaces, but with much of the area right above freezing, this will be hard to achieve in most areas. Everyone will be much colder through the day Wednesday, with gusty winds expected too. Feels like numbers will hang in the 20s and 30s through the day. Sunshine returns for Thursday with a nice warming trend expected over the weekend. More widespread rain likely Monday into Tuesday.