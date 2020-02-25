1 arrested, 60 grams of methamphetamine seized in Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A drug investigation led to one arrest in Massac County, Illinois.
According to Southern Illinois Drug Task Force officials, on Feb. 20 agents served a search warrant in Metropolis, Illinois.
They were joined by officials with the Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police SWAT and Illinois State Police District 22.
Officials said this was part of an ongoing crystal methamphetamine investigation.
Agents found 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
One person was arrested and taken to the Massac County Jail.
