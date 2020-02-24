WIN Initiative project continues in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The construction project on South 6th Street from Ohio Street to Norton in Paducah, Kentucky is nearing completion.
This project was aimed at designing and constructing sidewalks, pedestrian walkways/bike paths and/or bike lanes to connect the neighborhoods of Paducah.
The project was designated by the city as a WIN (What’s Important Now) project. It falls under a comprehensive strategic plan to develop the future of Paducah and it’s neighborhoods, parks and homes.
The project on South 6th Street from Ohio Street to Norton has added the following to the South Side neighborhood:
- 1125 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter
- 1141 linear feet granite curb and gutter
- 1826 linear feet five-foot wide sidewalk
- 10 accessible ramps with detectable pavers
- 6 storm inlet upgrades to improve drainage
- Paving/resurfacing
