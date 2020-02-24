What you need to know Feb. 24

What you need to know Feb. 24
Dark storm clouds over I-55 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Jasmine Adams | February 24, 2020 at 4:18 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, Feb. 24.

First Alert Forecast

Your morning commute will be very wet, cool and breezy.

The precipitation will look more like showers. We may even see some thunderstorms.

The weather team is not expecting these storms to be severe but heavy downpours could be a problem.

Rain will finally wind down tonight and we’ll get a lull on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday it still looks like we could get some light rain changing to light snow.

Minor travel impacts are expected, There could also be some slick travel on Wednesday morning.

The second half of the week will be colder but drier for Thursday and Friday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A blind Illinois man has his guide dog back after teens allegedly took the dog from his backyard.

A couple discovered that the same NICU nurse cared for father and son 34 years apart.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.