What you need to know Feb. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, Feb. 24.
Your morning commute will be very wet, cool and breezy.
The precipitation will look more like showers. We may even see some thunderstorms.
The weather team is not expecting these storms to be severe but heavy downpours could be a problem.
Rain will finally wind down tonight and we’ll get a lull on Tuesday.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday it still looks like we could get some light rain changing to light snow.
Minor travel impacts are expected, There could also be some slick travel on Wednesday morning.
The second half of the week will be colder but drier for Thursday and Friday.
- A Carbondale, Illinois couple is living in China as the coronavirus sweeps across the country.
- A Heartland fire department is getting some financial and community support.
- A Kentucky inmate escaped in a stolen truck.
- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed due to floodwaters.
A blind Illinois man has his guide dog back after teens allegedly took the dog from his backyard.
A couple discovered that the same NICU nurse cared for father and son 34 years apart.
