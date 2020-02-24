Spring fire ban underway in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky Spring Fire Ban is underway throughout the state.
Authorities in Kentucky want to remind residents the Spring Fire Ban is from Feb. 15 through April.
The ban prohibits the burning of anything in or within 150 feet of woodland or brushland areas between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The fire ban resumes in the Fall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15.
The Spring and Fall Fire Bans are set on these dates every year.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, residents not in or within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland areas are permitted to burn any time of the day.
If residents plan to burn, no matter what time of year, they are asked to contact their local fire departments and inform them of their actions. This could cut down on an unnecessary emergency call to a controlled burn.
For more information on Kentucky’s Spring and Fire Bans, click here.
