Small earthquake shakes south of the Bootheel

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded south of the Bootheel in Arkansas on Monday morning, Feb. 24.
According to the USGS, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered 3.2 miles southeast of Manila, Ark. in Mississippi County at approximately 8:40 a.m.
The epicenter is approximately 20 miles south of Senath, Missouri.
The earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
There have been no reports of anyone feeling the tremor.
This was the second quake recorded in the area on Monday.
A 2.5 earthquake was felt in New Madrid County, Mo.
