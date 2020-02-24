Several crashes block portion of I-24 westbound in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crashes on Interstate 24 are blocking portions of the westbound lanes in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Paducah Dispatch reported crashes between US 68, Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 and the Paducah Husband’s Road Exit 11 Interchange.
Drivers who are heading into Paducah on I-24 westbound should consider an alternate route.
Officials said both westbound lanes are blocked near the 12 mile marker.
One of several crashes involved three vehicles.
Officials estimate the road will be blocked for one hour.
