Reward offered for information on bull elk poaching in Knott Co.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering a $4000 reward for information leading to an arrest of bull elk poachers in Knott County.
On Thursday, two bull elk were poached in the Ball Creek area.
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are asking for tips from anyone who can help find the person(s) responsible for poaching the two elk.
The League of Kentucky Sportsman and Safari Club International Kentuckiana Chapter have donated money towards the reward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-25-ALERT (25378), or Kentucky State Police in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
WARNING: Graphic images attached to post below.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.