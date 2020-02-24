Rain & Storms Today

Moderate to heavy rain will fall across the Heartland this morning. Rain will continue through the day with the chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Portions of southeast Missouri , western Kentucky and Tennessee have a small chance of seeing a storm become strong/severe between 2pm-7pm. Heavy downpours can cause flooding, strong winds, small hail will be the primary hazards with the tornado threat still being non-zero so we will monitor storms closely. High temps today will be in the low to mid 50s.