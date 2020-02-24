Rain & Storms Today

Dry Second Half of the Week

First Alert Weather: What to expect 2/24
By Lisa Michaels | February 24, 2020 at 4:39 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 5:03 AM

Moderate to heavy rain will fall across the Heartland this morning. Rain will continue through the day with the chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon. Portions of southeast Missouri , western Kentucky and Tennessee have a small chance of seeing a storm become strong/severe between 2pm-7pm. Heavy downpours can cause flooding, strong winds, small hail will be the primary hazards with the tornado threat still being non-zero so we will monitor storms closely. High temps today will be in the low to mid 50s.

A wet and warm first half of this week with dry and cooler air moving in by the second half of the week through the weekend.

-Lisa

