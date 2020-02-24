McCracken County inmate escaped in stolen truck

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Earlier this evening, an inmate, Daniel Bell, stole a maroon 2000 Chevy 2500 Silverado extended cab from Brooks Stadium and left in a unknown direction.
Bell is a white male, 6 ft 2 inches tall, around 200 lbs, with light brown hair.
Bell was on a work detail at Brooks Stadium.
There is no known direction of travel at this time.
McCracken County Jail, Kentucky State Police and Paducah City Police are involved in the investigation.
If you see Bell, do not approach him, and call your local law enforcement.
