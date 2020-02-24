2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey.
Experts said it hit around 1:26 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.
The earthquake was recorded 12 kilometers, or around 7.5 miles, beneath the surface of the earth.
Maps show the quake as closest to Malden, Parma and Risco, Mo.
USGS officials took six reports about the earthquake. They were mostly from Missouri residents who said they felt a weak shaking.
This was part of the New Madrdi Seismic network.
