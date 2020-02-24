Jackson Co., Ill. receives StormReady recognition

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson Co., Ill. will be accredited as StormReady.
A ceremony being held by the National Weather Service and Illinois Emergency Management will be held Tuesday Feb. 25.
The ceremony will be held at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Recipients of the award will be Robert Burns, Sheriff and Jackson County EMA Coordinator, Captain Jennifer Lindsey, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Whitbeck, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
StormReady is a national program unveiled by the National Weather Service in April 2000.
A community must achieve a specific level of hazardous weather operations readiness in order to be accredited as StormReady.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.