High-tech mobile science center set to visit elementary school

REIDLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s high-tech Mobile Science Activity Center (MSAC) is scheduled to visit Reidland Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Thursday, Feb 27, and Reidland Intermediate School on Friday, Feb. 28.
The goal of the visit is to teach students about agriculture and its vital role in their everyday lives.
Reidland, Ky. students will have the opportunity to conduct scientific experiments related to agriculture.
There are three MSAC units which travel throughout Kentucky.
Each mobile unit has uses tablet computers, a 70-inch LED monitor and an all-in-one touchscreen desktop computer. The units are also include handicapped-accessible ramps.
The mobile units are administered by the Education and Outreach Division in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Marketing.
To learn more about Mobile Science Activity Center click here.
