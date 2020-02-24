The Gibson Center awarded highest level accreditation

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body established consumer-focus standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.