The Gibson Center awarded highest level accreditation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Gibson Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. had been awarded three-year CARF accreditation.
Gibson Recovery Center, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its behavioral health treatment programs in Southeast Missouri.
The accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be award to an organization. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.
“Our ongoing partnership with CARF and the fact that this is the 5th consecutive three year accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and their ongoing to commitment to the individuals and communities that we serve. We are very proud of this accomplishment,” said Gibson Recovery Center Executive Director, John Gary.
Gibson Recovery Center is a not-for-profit organization with offices throughout Southeast Missouri. It has been providing behavioral health services in the area since 1979.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body established consumer-focus standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.
To learn more about the Gibson Center’s GibsonRecoveryCenter.org.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.