First Alert: Morning rain will follow us throughout the day

(KFVS) - Moderate to heavy rain will fall across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says rain will continue through the day with the chance of thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and Tennessee have a small chance of seeing a storm become strong/severe between 2 and 7 p.m.
Flooding, strong winds and small hail will be the primary hazards with the tornado threat still being non-zero so we will monitor storms closely.
High temps today will be in the 50s.
We’ll see a wet and warm first half of this week with dry and cooler air moving in by the second half of the week through the weekend.
