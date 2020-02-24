A few strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure to our southwest and this system will move across our southern counties later this afternoon into the evening hours.
Out ahead of this system we have seen widespread fog and drizzle with occasional light rain showers. Thunderstorms are developing to our southwest and these storms will move across our southern counties later this afternoon into the early evening hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe across the southern half of Southeast Missouri.
This evening storms will move out of the area and slightly cooler air will move in. Temperatures will fall to near 40 in our northwestern counties to the middle 40s south. With cloudy skies tomorrow temperatures will not warm much at all. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.
We are watching another system that could bring some light rain and snow to the area tomorrow night into Wednesday. Right now, this does not look to be a major impact travel wise across the Heartland.