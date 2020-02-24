Deputies investigating after equipment stolen from Carlisle County, Ky. business

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after equipment was reported stolen from a western Kentucky business.
On Sunday, February 23, around 3 a.m., they say an unknown man broke into the Rollison Equipment Company located in the 2000 block of Highway 51 North near Bardwell, Ky.
At the time of the report, deputies say it is unclear if any equipment was stolen from the business. However, the suspect did steal a white 1994 Ford pickup with Kentucky registration 734 ADE.
The vehicle left the area and drove north toward Ballard County.
Anyone with information is asked to call your area law enforcement agency. If you see the stolen vehicle, deputies ask that you not approach it.
