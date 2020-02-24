Community supports fire department with auction and soup dinner

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland fire department is getting some financial and community support.
Scores of people came out to the First Church of God in Portageville to help give back to the Portageville Fire and Rescue.
On hand were a variety of soups and lots of desserts on display to be auctioned off.
One man made the trip from Troy, Mo, to help support the cause. He wanted to make sure to support them after firefighters there saved his life from a car crash in 2014.
“Between God and the fire department, I would not be here. I would not be here,” Steve Hutchings said. I would have perished. Especially with the other tractor trailer coming up behind me in the dark; they were able to stop it and set up the lights and keep me safe while they worked on me."
Portageville Fire Rescue Lt. Austin Delisle saw Hutchings for the first time since that dark day when he helped him out of his vehicle.
“I cut his seat belt off of him. It was restricting him,” Delisle said. “We talked and prayed. He wanted to pray. I waited on my guys to get there and assess the situation. I was on fire and police. I was able to relay to the fire department what we needed to do to get him out of the vehicle because he was trapped bad.”
First Church of God Pastor David Dittman said they put together this event to show support to the fire department.
"We wanted to show our fire department that they are appreciated for all they do," Dittman said. "We know they have a limited budget so we wanted to help them get some funds so that they can continue to protect our community and grow their fire department."
Money raised from the event will go towards gear and general expenses for the Portageville Fire and Rescue.
