2 arrested after leading officers on chase through Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after leading officers on a chase.
Ryan W. Keen, 32, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude police and various other traffic charges. His bond will be set by a judge.
Jamie L. Roberts, 30, of Mt. Vernon, was wanted on two Jefferson County warrants for retail theft and failure to appear on a petition to revoke probation in an unlawful delivery of methamphetamine case. Her bond was set at a total of $35,000.
According to deputies, at around 7:30 a.m., they tried to stop a 2009 Dodge Journey that was reported stolen the previous evening at Herbert and Welkins Streets. The vehicle fled from deputies and led them on a chase from the southside of Mt. Vernon and continued through county roads until reaching the village of Bluford.
Officers from Mt. Vernon and Ina Police Departments joined the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the Dodge Journey lost control at Bluford Road and IL Highway 15, causing it to slide off into an embankment, near a yard.
The driver was identified as Ryan Keen and the passenger was identified as Jamie Roberts. Deputies say they both got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers caught them and took them to the Jefferson County Jail.
No one was injured in the incident.
