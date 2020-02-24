Advocate says step in the right direction after Harvey Weinstein convicted

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One local advocate for abused women called the Weinstein verdict a huge step in the right direction.
Rachel Brenningmeyer is a prevention educator at The Women’s Center in Carbondale. She said this is the first time someone with tthat much power is being help accountable for their actions.
Brenningmeyer said although Harvey Weinstein wasn’t convicted of the two more serious charges, the allegations against him helped create the me-too movement.
Since then, she said they have had more women come forward than ever before.
“Even here locally our calls have increased. We have been seeing more survivors than ever and we have been helping more survivors than ever, so I think this is just an upward trend for survivors coming forward,” she said.
Brenningmeyer said the more survivors who put their stories out there, the more people will understand how widespread sexual abuse is.
