Police chase leads to crash and arrest in Cape Girardeau Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police chase leads to a crash and arrest in Cape Girardeau Mo.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an adult male driver traveling with a female passenger.
The driver failed to stop, and lead them on a chase. During the chase, the driver damaged residential property and then wrecked his vehicle on Lexington Ave. near Amblewood Dr.
The driver was arrested and taken to jail. His name will be released once formal charges are made.
