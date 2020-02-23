Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CHILD KILLED-ST. LOUIS
6-year-old boy killed, sister injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a 6-year-old boy has been killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded in a shooting. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood. Police Chief John Hayden says a man was driving in the area, with a woman and her three children in the car, when a man across the street began shooting at the car. The boy and girl were hit, and the woman was injured by flying glass. Hayden says the man drove straight to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. Hayden says the girl is in critical condition but expected to survive. No arrests have been reported.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEE REPAIR
Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port
ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year. The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic. The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Missouri Highway Patrol: Person fatally hit in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has been hit and killed hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Friday night near the Ladue Road exit. Trooper Dallas Thompson reported that the driver who hit the person stopped. Creve Coeur police were first to arrive on the scene, but requested that the highway patrol investigate. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.
BODY FOUND-DUFFEL BAG
Police ID woman whose body was found in bag in Missouri
FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Missouri have identified a woman whose remains were found inside a duffel bag along a county road in Buchanan County. The Kansas City Star reports that the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Arial Anne-Rae Starcher, of Independence. Her body was found in the bag Tuesday by deputies after a Missouri Department of Transportation worker noticed the bag in a ditch just west of Faucett near Missouri 371. The sheriff’s office initially said it believed the body belonged to a woman in her 40s or 50s. Authorities have not said how Starcher died. No arrests have been reported.
MAN CRUSHED UNDER CAR
Kansas City police: Man under car dies when it falls on him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man who was working under a car was killed when the car fell on him. The Kansas City Star says the incident happened Friday morning in downtown Kansas City. First responders were called to the scene around 11 a.m. and learned the man had been taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man's identity had not been released by midday Saturday. A police spokesman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says the circumstances of the fatal incident remain under investigation.
1991 KILLING-ARREST
Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in the 1991 killing of a 15-year-old central Missouri boy. Cole County authorities announced the arrest Friday but provided few other details about the suspect in the death of Greg Jones, of Russellville. The suspect's name is not being released because of his age at the time of the death. Jones went missing in April 1991 and his remains were found in June of that year. Authorities said they would not comment further until the case is reviewed by county juvenile authorities.
METHAMPHETAMINE CRACKDOWN-ST. LOUIS
Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S., but a top DEA official says the drug remains a major problem. The depth of the problem became clear Thursday when the DEA announced a methamphetamine crackdown called Operation Crystal Shield, focusing on eight “transportation hubs” where high levels of Mexican meth are being seized. The St. Louis Division, which covers all of Missouri and Kansas and southern Illinois, is the northernmost of the eight targeted areas. Mexican meth has mostly replaced meth made in home labs. Missouri for many years led the nation in lab seizures.
CITY OFFICIAL-FRAUD
Woman admits stealing from town, charity where she worked
VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman has admitted in federal court that she stole about $400,000 while serving as a town treasurer and another $156,000 from a charity where she worked. Venita Sedodo of St. Charles, pleaded guilty Friday to wire and mail fraud. Sentencing is May 28. She must pay back the stolen funds. Sedodo was treasurer for Velda City in St. Louis County. She issued around 90 unauthorized checks to herself and made unauthorized wire payments for items purchased from Neiman Marcus and elsewhere. She also stole from a charity that provides financial aid to the deaf and hearing impaired.