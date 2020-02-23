Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOMELESS MAN DEATH
Wichita police offer reward in case of homeless man killed
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are now offering a reward for information in the case of a homeless man who was beaten to death. The body of 59-year-old Bernard Woodard was found under a Wichita bridge on Feb. 10, and police still have no suspects in the killing. Television station KSNW reports that the Wichita Police Department is now offering an $800 reward to help find the person or people who killed Woodard. The department's Homeless Outreach Team has also put up flyers in the community to try to get some leads in the case.
KSU STADIUM FIRE
Small fire in cooler at KSU stadium causes $10K in damage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a small fire in a cooler inside Kansas State University's Bill Snyder Family Stadium caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to food stored there. The Capital-Journal reports that the fire broke out Friday evening and was quickly contained. No one was injured. The Manhattan Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation. The stadium, built in 1968, is home to Kansas State University Wildcats football team.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEE REPAIR
Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port
ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year. The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic. The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
TRACKING EX-CONVICTS
Kansas legislation rethink public offender registry rules
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering making changes to the criminal public offender registry system and cut back on penalties. The expansive system that publicly tracks convicted criminals long after they've served their time covers a particularly wide range of crimes beyond sex offenses. Kansas News Service reported some of the proposed changes would impact those convicted of crimes like drug distribution to face a five-year registration term instead of the current 15 years. The Kansas Sheriff's Association says the proposals go too far, but agrees some rules do need to be changed.
AP-US-XGR-PLASTIC-TRASH-KANSAS
Kansas business groups mobilize to stop local plastics bans
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas business groups have mobilized to snuff out a budding movement among a few cities to ban single-use plastic bags and straws. Their efforts are frustrating environmentalists who can't get the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle climate issues. The GOP-led House commerce committee on Friday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from enacting policies for the next five years to either ban single-use plastic products or impose fees on them. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and groups representing grocers, restaurants and convenience stores argue that businesses could face a patchwork of local rules that raise costs and create headaches for chains.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-3RD
New GOP candidate for Congress in Kansas proposes moon base
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A former engineering firm executive is running for the Kansas congressional seat in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Star reports that Mike Beehler sees space exploration as an important issue and believes that the U.S. should build a base on the moon to assist with an eventual mission to Mars. The 60-year-old Beehler confirmed Friday that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 3rd District. The seat is held by freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids. Beehler is a former vice president of Kansas City engineering firm Burns & McDonnell and is the fourth Republican in the race.
CHILD SEX CRIMES-THREATS
Man admits threatening girl's family to get nude photos
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old Kansas man has admitted that he threatened to kill a 13-year-old girl's family if she didn't send him nude photos of herself. Logan Clements, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty Friday to three crimes, including blackmail. Two other charges, including rape, were dismissed. Clements was charged in January 2019 after the Overland Park girl's parents found photos their daughter had sent. Court documents say the girl told Clements when they met online that she was 18. But he admitted believing later that she was 14 or 16.
AIR FORCE BASE-CONTAMINATION
Cancer-linked chemical found inside Kansas aircraft hangar
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dangerous levels of a compound linked to cancer were found last year inside an aircraft hangar at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, and a memo warns more than 50 personnel may have been exposed to it. Documents obtained by McClatchy show contamination by hexavalent chrominium — the subject of the case featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich” — was documented in base memos. The chemical is an anti-corrosion agent and is found in paints and primers used on the KC-135 and KC-46. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration warns exposure can cause respiratory diseases, kidney, liver or abdominal damage and various cancers.