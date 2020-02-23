Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61. That ended the Bears' 23-game winning streak, and come Monday, likely their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The 24-3 Jayhawks have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left before Baylor cut it to one in the final seconds. Jared Butler led the 24-2 Bears with 19 points but missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored a career-high 26 points, Texas caused havoc for Kansas State on the defensive end, and the Longhorns cruised to a 70-59 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday. Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, keeping the Longhorns firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as March draws near. Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien 14 for the Wildcats, who have lost seven straight for the first time since 2001.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Jack Flaherty is getting the ball on opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says the 24-year-old Flaherty will start the season opener March 26 at Cincinnati. It will be the right-hander's first opening day start and comes after he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting with a closing surge last season. Flaherty pitched the home opener for the Cardinals last year. Shildt gave Flaherty the news on Friday, not a surprise after Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA last season. Seven of those wins came after the All-Star break, when he posted a 0.91 ERA.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe returned from a five-game absence to lead Arkansas in scoring with 21 points and a 78-68 victory over Missouri, snapping a five-game losing streak for the Razorbacks. Missouri, which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points, Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Texas Tech routed Iowa State 87-57 Saturday night. The Red Raiders drained 15 of their first 19 shots and led by double digits the final 24:30 of the game. Solomon Young had 16 points for the Cyclones, who lost to Texas Tech for the second straight time at home.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win over Penn State. The Hawkeyes enter the final weekend of the regular season a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Northwestern. Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions, who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home. Kamaria McDaniel scored 22 points for Penn State.
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marlon Ruffin had a season-high 30 points to lift Omaha to a 93-86 win over Western Illinois, its third win in a week. Ruffin was out-dueled by the Leathernecks' Kobe Webster, who had 40 points, a career-high and a Western Illinois single-game record as a Division I team.
DALLAS (AP) — David Perron scored his team-leading 24th goal and the St. Louis Blues chased Dallas goalie Ben Bishop early while extending their Western Conference lead with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Stars. Jake Allen stopped 18 shots in the Blues' third straight win since a 0-3-2 stretch that included an overtime loss at home to the Stars. Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists to help the Blues stop the Stars from pulling even in the West for the third time this week. St. Louis is four points ahead of Dallas with 20 games to go. The Stars have 21 games remaining.