First Alert Sunday Morning Outllook

Another period of very wet weather is headed our way. Most of this will fall as rain tonight thru Monday evening. Although no official flood watches are in effect, some rapid runoff could develop. Rainfall today is likely to be pretty light and mostly in our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, NW Tn and SW Ky. Northern counties look to be not only dry, but could have some sunshine today. Rain will become widespread and heavier overnight…and then on Monday the rain will be more showery and convective. Although severe storms are not a significant threat, a few flashes of lightning look possible Monday into Monday evening.