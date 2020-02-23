First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A storm system spinning out of the southern Rockies onto the southern plains will spread rain across our region tonight thru Monday. Light rain over our southern counties this evening will become heavier and cover the entire area later tonight….and rain could become heavy at times later tonight and into Monday morning. The morning commute will be very wet, cool and breezy. On Monday the precip will become more convective/showery….and we could have just enough instability for some thunderstorms. Not expecting severe storms (not outlooked) but heavy downpours could be a problem…even into Monday evening.
Rain will finally wind down Monday night…and we’ll get a lull on Tuesday. But a second system will drop in from the northwest Tuesday night into early Wednesday and it still looks like we could get some light rain changing to, or mixing with, some light snow early Wednesday. At this point only minor travel impacts are expected, but it’s not impossible that there could be some slick travel on Wednesday morning. The second half of the week will see us get back under northwest flow aloft, meaning colder but drier conditions for Thursday and Friday, before we moderate again next weekend.
