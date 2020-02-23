First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Rain will finally wind down Monday night…and we’ll get a lull on Tuesday. But a second system will drop in from the northwest Tuesday night into early Wednesday and it still looks like we could get some light rain changing to, or mixing with, some light snow early Wednesday. At this point only minor travel impacts are expected, but it’s not impossible that there could be some slick travel on Wednesday morning. The second half of the week will see us get back under northwest flow aloft, meaning colder but drier conditions for Thursday and Friday, before we moderate again next weekend.