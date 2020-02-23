First Alert: Rain moves in after sunset

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First Alert: Rain moves into the Heartland after sunset.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, that most of the rain happening Sunday night through Monday night.
Brian says that as of right now no official flood watches are in effect, some runoff could happen.
For today, some light rain could develop over the southern Heartland counties.
For tonight, rain will become more widespread and heavier.
For Monday the rain will be more showery. Although severe storms are not a significant threat, Brain says a few flashes of lightning look possible Monday into Monday evening.
For the week ahead, after a break on Tuesday, another colder system will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Brian says said the threat of any significant winter impacts is looking lower. But some light rain could mix with a little light snow early Wednesday creating some briefly slick travel.
The rest of the week looks dreary and colder,
