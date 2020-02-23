Barge strikes U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A barge has hit the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a tow boat pushing 8 empty barges scraped a pier on the main Kentucky span of the structure.
The Coast Guard immediately contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet who called a bridge inspector to run a safety check on the bridge.
Due to the minor nature of the pier scrape highway traffic was allowed to continue on the bridge.
Traffic may have to be stopped for a short time to allow an inspector to access the bridge.
The bridge will be inspected again today and an update will be given once the inspection is completed.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,100 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.
