Barge strike reported at the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Coast Guard has reported a barge hit on the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah this morning.
A tow boat that was pushing 8 empty barges scraped a pier on the main Kentucky side of the structure.
The Coast Guard contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
They dispatched a certified bridge inspector to run a safety check on the bridge.
The pier scrape was minor in nature, highway traffic was allowed to continue on the bridge.
A KY Transportation Cabinet certified bridge inspector completed a safety check around 1 p.m., today. They did not find any damage to the bridge.
A update on the inspection is expected in the next hour.
