Barge strike reported at the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge

By Ashley Smith | February 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:03 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Coast Guard has reported a barge hit on the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah this morning.

A tow boat that was pushing 8 empty barges scraped a pier on the main Kentucky side of the structure.

The Coast Guard contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

They dispatched a certified bridge inspector to run a safety check on the bridge.

The pier scrape was minor in nature, highway traffic was allowed to continue on the bridge.

A KY Transportation Cabinet certified bridge inspector completed a safety check around 1 p.m., today. They did not find any damage to the bridge.

A update on the inspection is expected in the next hour.

