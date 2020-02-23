Authorities in Carbondale Ill. investigate the report of shots fired

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - Authorities in Carbondale Ill. are investigating the report of shots fired.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers received a call on Feb. 20 around 11:00 a.m. about shots being fired on the 500 block of North Washington St.
Officers received a report that people in black vehicle and a silver vehicle, were shooting at each other.
Officers thoroughly searched the area but were unable to find the vehicles.
No one involved in this incident has contacted the police department. There were also no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.