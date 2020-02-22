Washington Co.. Mo. officials investigating deputy involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Washington, Co., Mo. are investigating a deputy involved shooting.
According to a Facebook post, a deputy was involved in a shooting and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked to investigate. The post went on to say that the shooting happened Friday night (Feb. 21) and all deputies were safe at that time.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C Corporal Justin Wheetley, they assisting Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the deputy involved shooting. MSHP is investigating the “use of force” part of the incident.
The sheriff’s office said in a later Facebook post they are also investigating another shooting. This shooting also happened Friday night (Feb. 21), deputies were called to a shooting that happened off of State Highway 185 at around 5:00 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said that a victim was in stable condition and suspect was in custody. The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved shooting is not related to this shooting.
