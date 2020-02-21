Temperatures warming over the weekend. Rain likely late Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Arctic high pressure has settled in across the area and this will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly this evening. We will see reading fall through the 20s during the overnight hours with lows by morning in the upper teens north to lower 20s elsewhere.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy at times. It will be much warmer tomorrow with highs reaching the lower 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning, and this will keep temperatures warmer. Clouds will connote to increase throughout Sunday with rain likely developing late and lasting through Monday.
