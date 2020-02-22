2 suspects wanted for scamming, intimidating 2 elderly women

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for scamming two separate elder women, who both live alone, in late January.
Both suspects do not have permanent residences in Kentucky and are believed to be living in the St. Louis Missouri, or the Nashville Tennessee areas.
Active warrants have been issued for both suspects.
The first suspect is Noah Boswell Jr., age 30, is a white male, around 6’1, 200 lbs. with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 1-ton truck with flatbed and out of state plates.
The second suspect is Carol Derothia Harrison, is a 36 white female, around 5’3, with long brown hair. She was seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse bearing a Tennessee plate.
Boswell came to their respective homes offering to sell and spread a small amount of gravel for a set price.
Once the gravel was delivered, the price was increased. In both instances the woman was intimidated into paying a much higher price.
One of the victims was instructed to get into a truck with Harrison.
She was driven to an ATM in McCracken County to withdraw money.
In another case, and at a different residence, the elderly victim was told to write them a check.
The following day, the victim learned that she had several checks missing.
One of the checks had been cashed with her forged signature at a bank in the Paducah area.
The identification provided by Boswell was fake
Both of the suspects provided false information to the victims.
Each of the victims provided truck and individual descriptions of each of the two suspects.
Video surveillance was obtained capturing the female suspect at the McCracken County area ATM with one of the victims.
Bank surveillance video was obtained of the male suspects cashing the stolen check from the other victim.
Fingerprint evidence was sent for analysis from the stolen check in an attempt to identify the suspect.
The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab successfully identified Boswell with his fingerprints.
Further investigation led to the identification of Harrison.
Anyone that may have been victimized by these suspects, or know of their whereabouts, are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
