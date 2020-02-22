Paducah Ky., man arrested for stealing metal from business

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah Ky., man is facing arrested on theft and drug charges.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb 22, deputies were called to the 4700 block of Noble Rd., for a report of a theft. It was reported to deputies that a man had been taking metal from behind the business and left in a truck.
Deputies found the truck at a nearby metal recycling business. The suspect, Terry Sullenger, 55, was unloading the stolen metal. Deputies also learned that Sullenger had already taken a load of metal from the business to the recycling business and had been paid.
When deputies arrested Sullenger they found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on numerous theft and drug related charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.