One killed in crash in Saline Co., Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died in a crash in Saline Co., Ill.
According to Illinois State Police, authorities were called to a crash on Feb. 21 around 8:12 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Cook Rd.
ISP said an investigation found that the driver Brennan Unthank, 25, Eldorado Ill. was driving north on U.S. 45 near Cook Rd.
Unthank vehicle then ran off the side of the roadway and then overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Unthank was taken to a area hospital where he later died.
