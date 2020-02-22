New features and ticket fee at Capaha Field

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Redhawks threw out the first pitch of their home Schedule today. There are a lot of new features at Capaha Field.
New seats, more views and ticket prices?
“This year for the first time ever we will be charging admission at SEMO baseball games, but we were really intentional to try and keep it affordable for fans and families. So, it’s just five dollars general admission," said Nate Saverino, SEMO Associate Athletic Director.
Saverino said those admission fees help them pay for several new features at Capaha field.
“We’ve got a brand new first base plaza area with some pub top tables and a renewed hillside, we have chair back seats behind home plate, we have the new home run deck which I think is kind a the biggest new feature,” he said.
One longtime fan and former SEMO baseball player said he loves the changes.
“The first time I’ve been out here in right field. It’s very, very nice. Nice set up, I mean good for the baseball, good for Capaha park,” said Don Metz.
Metz said the entrance fee is no big deal.
“Still a good buy. I’d come every day if I could, from poplar bluff, but yeah five dollars is nothing,” he said.
Saverino said the new entrance fee and new features are an investment.
“This gives us an opportunity to reinvest in our student athletes and reinvest in our program in a way that we can continue to have a team and a product out on the field that all of southeast Missouri can be proud of,” he said.
Saverino said any game that is under 45 degrees at first pitch will be free.
