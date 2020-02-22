Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in the 1991 killing of a 15-year-old central Missouri boy. Cole County authorities announced the arrest Friday but provided few other details about the suspect in the death of Greg Jones, of Russellville. The suspect's name is not being released because of his age at the time of the death. Jones went missing in April 1991 and his remains were found in June of that year. Authorities said they would not comment further until the case is reviewed by county juvenile authorities.