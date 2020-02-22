First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a cold start, today will end up a bit warmer thanks to southerly winds and full sunshine. More importantly, it will be the last mainly sunny and dry day for a while as we get back into a messy pattern. Highs this afternoon should make it into the low 50s…although there will be a cool southerly breezy developing. Tonight should stay dry…and increasing overnight clouds will help keep temps from dropping quite as far. By Sunday a storm system now over the Southwest will be lifting quickly into our region…with skies becoming mainly cloudy and light rain moving in from the southwest mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The rainfall looks to move in a bit more slowly than earlier forecast…so most of the morning should be dry. In fact the rain may not even make it into the northeastern half of the area until Sunday evening…but Sunday night is looking very wet with rain likely throughout the region.