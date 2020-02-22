First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Another period of wet weather is on the way, starting Sunday and continuing through Monday evening. This is due to a potent system now moving through the southwestern U.S. Tonight will stay dry, with only an increase in cloud cover. Rain will gradually move in from southwest to northeast on Sunday…..though models continue to trend a bit slower with the onset of rainfall so the morning hours should remain mostly dry with the exception of areas near the Arkansas line. But by late afternoon and evening rain will expand rapidly…and widespread rain looks likely by Sunday night. It continues to look like precip will be more ‘showery’ on Monday…with just enough instability for a thunderstorm or two, though the severe storm threat currently looks very low.