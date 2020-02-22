First Alert: A nice day before more rain moves into the area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First Alert: A nice day before more rain move into the area.
After a cold morning, today will end up a little warmer than the past few days thanks to the sun.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, that this will be the last mostly sunny and dry day before we enter another wet pattern.
For today, highs look to be in the low 50s with a southern wind developing.
For tonight, we look to stay dry, but clouds will increase overnight.
For Sunday, Brian says we will start the day off cloudy but dry. During the afternoon and evening, light rain will enter the Heartland. Sunday night look wet for the entire Heartland.
For the week ahead, Monday looks wet, with continuing rain and some thunderstorms possible. As for now Brian says the severe weather threat currently looks very low. Another cold front looks to move in on Wednesday, with a chance of light rain changing to snow. Brian said this system could cause some slick travel late Wednesday.
