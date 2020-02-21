Woman sentenced to 10 years in southeast Mo. meth trafficking investigation; will be deported after serving term

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will be deported to Mexico after serving her term.
Sandra Michel Jimenez, 38, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. She’s also known as Aida Esmerelda Jimenez and Gina Joann Mejia.
Jimenez appeared in court in Cape Girardeau on February 19. She will be deported to Mexico after serving her term.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, Jimenez was part of a group of people who were bringing meth from the southwest border region to southeast Missouri for distribution.
On August 14, 2018, officers intercepted a shipment of 17 kilograms of meth near Kennett, Mo. They say Jimenez took over leadership of the group after the individuals transporting those drugs were arrested. She would later be arrested in Phoenix.
Jimenez was in possession of an additional 3 pounds of meth packed for shipment.
Other participants who have already been sentenced for their role in the conspiracy include: Carlos Ulices Morales-Mariscal (14 years), Carlos Oswaldo Morales-Mariscal (8 years), Dario Angel Andrejol-Real (11 years and 3 months), Sergio Morales, Jr. (8 years), Jeannette Morales (2.5 years) and Jose Rufino Guillen-Tamayo (8 years).
Agencies who participated in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the SEMO Drug Task Force.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Willis handled the prosecution for the government.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.