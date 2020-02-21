WKU looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of Western Kentucky's points this season and 52 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all 49ers points over their last five.