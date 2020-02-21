What you need to know February 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, February 21.
This is a frigid Friday morning with temps in the teens and 20s.
Winds will make it feel like the teens across the entire Heartland.
Luckily, we will see a lot of sunshine today making it feel better as we head into the afternoon. High temps will range from the 30s to 40s.
Tonight, it will cool back into the 20s due to clear skies. Saturday will be sunny with high temps near average in the 40s.
Sunday will start off with sun, but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon with rain shortly behind it during the early evening.
High temps will be back in the 50s, but we will still have more rain and even some light snow possibly to watch heading into next week.
Deputies are investigating a house fire that appeared to have been set intentionally in Kentucky.
An “Earthquake 101” event is being held on Thursday night, February 20 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
A group of female inmates are weaving their hard times into hats to give away to those who can benefit from them.
A retired Catholic priest in the Heartland was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse with children.
A tiger cub has a new home at a California teaching zoo after it was rescued.
According to USA Today, United Airlines plans to start serving Oreo Thins.
