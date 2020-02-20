Very cold across the Heartland overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Clear skies and cold temperatures will be with us for the next 36 hours or so. Temperatures this evening are dropping through the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Lows by morning will be in the middle teens far north to the lower 20s south.
Friday will be sunny and cold. Winds will not be as strong tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s northeast to the middle 40s southwest.
We will see another cold night Friday night into Saturday morning. We will see a nice warm up on Saturday with most areas reaching the lower 50s. Rain chances will increase late on Sunday.
