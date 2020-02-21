1 injured, in multiple vehicle crash on I-55, all lanes open

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 55 blocked traffic Friday morning on Feb. 21.
Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said this was at the 102 mile marker in the southbound lanes.
Both lanes are open as of 8:46 a.m.
Police at the scene said the crash involved three vehicles.
One vehicle rear ended a second vehicle. Police said the second vehicle hit and empty car on the side of the interstate.
One driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Hann said the vehicles were moved to the shoulder on the interstate.
Drivers are asked to use caution at this time.
