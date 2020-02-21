Scott County, Mo. student pledge ‘No One Eats Alone’

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The students at Scott County Central Elementary took a pledge on Friday, February 21 to make sure that at their school no one eats alone.
In an assembly which focused on child isolation, students learned how to interact with others, and the consequences of isolation.
”I’ve been like left out and been isolated," said sixth grader Cameron Dean. "Before I came here, I didn’t have to many friends and I just tried to go around asking people to be friends.”
Since he knows from first-hand experience what it’s like to eat alone, he now makes it a point to welcome others.
“When we get a new student here, I usually ask them if they want to be friends,” he said. “And if they don’t, I usually give them some time to get to know me. And if they want to be friends, we can be friends.”
During the lunch period, the students signed a pledge to provide assistance and welcome others when they notice a student is alone.
