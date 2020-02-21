Paducah man wanted in connection to shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting at a home with four people inside.
Montel Wiggins, 22, was charged in warrants with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
It happened in the 800 block of North 24th Street around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.
Police say a woman told them Wiggins was arguing with her 18-year-old son outside their home. She said Wiggins got into a car, circled the block and returned, firing several shots that hit the home. Wiggins then drove away.
The woman and three children were inside at the time, but none were injured.
Police say they found six 9mm shell casings in the street outside the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also give information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
