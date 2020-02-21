Mo. woman pleads guilty to assaulting infant, misleading law enforcement

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A woman pleaded guilty to assaulting her infant while living overseas in Germany, and repeatedly lying to law enforcement.
Baillie Rachelle Dickenson, aka Baillie Hannah, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement officer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lajuana M. Counts.
Her sentencing will be set once a U.S. District Judge accepts the plea.
According to admissions made as part of her plea, in March 2016, Baillie Dickenson lived in Kaiserslautern, Germany with her then-husband Derreck Dickenson and their two children.
At that time, Derreck Dickenson was an active duty member of the U.S. Army stationed in Germany.
On March 12, 2016, the couple took their then-2-month-old child to the emergency room at an overseas U.S. military hospital where medical personnel found numerous bruises on the child’s face and body.
According to court records, a after further examination at the medical center and a German hospital revealed the child had suffered a massive brain injury, numerous broken bones that were in various stages of healing and many retinal hemorrhages.
The couple allegedly told medical personnel they suspected their 16-year-old child had fallen onto the 2-month-old child while both were napping, likely causing the injuries.
According to investigators, Baillie Dickenson repeated these statements in several interviews and written statements.
On May 30, 2017, the FBI interviewed Baillie Dickenson about the child’s injuries. During the recorded interview she admitted that on the day before March 12, she squeezed the child into her chest too hard causing the rib fractures.
On Dec. 11, 2019, Derreck Dickenson pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction and one count of false statements. He is awaiting sentencing.
