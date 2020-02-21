Life Hacks with Laura : Cleaning your showerhead

(KFVS) - If you have build-up on your showerhead, here is a quick hack for you on how to get rid of that.
All you need is vinegar and a plastic bag.
Pour vinegar inside of the bag. Make sure to pour a generous amount.
Then put the bag over the showerhead and secure it, you can use a rubber band or even a twist tie.
Make sure the vinegar is touching all the places on your showerhead that have residue.
Then after it’s nice and secure you are going to leave it there overnight.
By the morning, a lot of the residue will be floating in the bag.
You can take a towel and wipe down the showerhead for even more cleanliness.
